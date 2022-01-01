Go
Zamboni's Pizza Pub

184 7th St W

Popular Items

Toasted Italian Cheesebread$7.00
Ciabatta bread with butter, a sprinkle of garlic and a blend of two cheeses. Served with marinara.
Cheeseburger$8.50
7 oz. fresh beef, charbroiled, served on a garlic buttered roll.
12" BYO$10.75
Steak Bomb$9.50
The bomb diggity of sandwiches. Steak, roasted garlic mayo, spicy giardiniera, Swiss cheese.
Wings
10" BYO$8.75
14" The Zamboni Pizza$20.00
Tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, green pepper, onion, bacon bits and mozzarella.
Side Salad$4.75
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, housemade croutons.
Gyro$7.75
Traditional, spit-roasted lamb/beef, tzatziki sauce, romaine, onion, tomato, cucumber.
14" BYO$12.75
Location

184 7th St W

Saint Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
