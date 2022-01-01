Go
Toast

Zane's Restaurant

Zane's, located in the heart of Downtown Hermosa Beach offers simple dishes inspired by worldly flavors. The restaurant features a full bar with serving tredning cocktails like The Blood Orange Margherita. Zane's soulful vibe inside the restaurant allows customers to sit back, relax and feel comfortable in a dining atmosphere in the small beachtown of Hermosa Beach.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

1150 Hermosa Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (4638 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Pasta$14.00
Chicken Piccata$23.00
Fried Calamari$15.00
golden brown. served with chipotle aioli
6 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE$10.00
Classic Caesar$13.00
romaine hearts, crumbled croutons, parmesan
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Cioppino$30.00
Focaccia Bread$3.50
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.50
Butternut Squash Ravioli$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Takeout

Location

1150 Hermosa Ave

Hermosa Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barnacles Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Stuff Restaurant

No reviews yet

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

Sosta Cucina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Agave Azul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston