Zanesville restaurants you'll love

Tee Jaye's #12
1542 Maple Ave, Zanesville
|Down yonder Breakfast
|$6.10
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$5.99
|Corned beef hash
|$7.95
Urban Comforts Eatery
32 N 3rd St, Zanesville
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$10.00
|Harvest Salad
|Crispy Catfish
|$20.00
TACOS
La Cabra Craft Tacos
1335 Linden Ave, Zanesville
|Birria
|$12.00
Only available on Thursdays! We dip corn tortillas into a consumme and fry them on our flat top to get them really crispy. We fill them with slow cooked beef and cheese. It's served with a side of consumme that you dip the tacos in!
|Chipotle Lime Chicken
|$4.50
|Steak
|$5.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
3545 Maple Ave, Zanesville
|Rooster Wrap
|$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
|Fried Fingers - Full Order
|$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville
3405 Maple Ave, Zansville