Zanesville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Zanesville restaurants

Tee Jaye's #12 image

 

Tee Jaye's #12

1542 Maple Ave, Zanesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Down yonder Breakfast$6.10
Fried Pickle Spears$5.99
Corned beef hash$7.95
More about Tee Jaye's #12
Urban Comforts Eatery image

 

Urban Comforts Eatery

32 N 3rd St, Zanesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$10.00
Harvest Salad
Crispy Catfish$20.00
More about Urban Comforts Eatery
La Cabra Craft Tacos image

TACOS

La Cabra Craft Tacos

1335 Linden Ave, Zanesville

Avg 1.9 (5 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria$12.00
Only available on Thursdays! We dip corn tortillas into a consumme and fry them on our flat top to get them really crispy. We fill them with slow cooked beef and cheese. It's served with a side of consumme that you dip the tacos in!
Chipotle Lime Chicken$4.50
Steak$5.75
More about La Cabra Craft Tacos
Roosters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

3545 Maple Ave, Zanesville

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rooster Wrap$7.49
Grilled or Fried Tenders rolled up in a fresh wrap with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and a blend of cheese. Served with Roosters Spicy Ranch or your choice of dressing on the side.
Fried Fingers - Full Order$8.99
4 hand-breaded, fried, all-white-meat chicken fingers. Have them shaken in your favorite Roosters wing sauce or get it on the side.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville

3405 Maple Ave, Zansville

Avg 4.7 (286 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Whit's Frozen Custard - Zanesville
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Maxwell's Drive-Thru & Pizzeria

2759 maysville pike, ZANESVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ITALIAN SUB$7.99
FARMHOUSE SALAD$9.99
BYO LARGE$10.49
More about Maxwell's Drive-Thru & Pizzeria
