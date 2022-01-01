Go
ZANIES Comedy Club - Rosemont

The best Stand Up Comedy in Chicago since 1978!

5437 Park Place

Location

Rosemont IL

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar DNU

Park Tavern

Crust Brewing

CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL

