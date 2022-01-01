ZANIES Comedy Club - Rosemont
The best Stand Up Comedy in Chicago since 1978!
5437 Park Place
Location
5437 Park Place
Rosemont IL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pete's Dueling Piano Bar DNU
Come in and enjoy!!
Park Tavern
Come in and enjoy!!
Crust Brewing
CRUST is a craft beer making, dough rolling, late-night cocktail brewpub in the heart of Rosemont's Entertainment District. CRUST’s menu, inspired by our two brick ovens in the middle of the dining room, is complemented by our on site microbrewery.
Murray Bros. Caddyshack - Rosemont, IL
Come in and enjoy!