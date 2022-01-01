Go
Toast

Zanti Cucina Italiana

Zanti will present authentic Italian cuisine in a high-end casual atmosphere.
Contemporary décor will combine with a charming outdoor patio, bar lounge area, pizza station and lively dining room.
Handmade pasta, prepared daily in our kitchen, and our gleaming brick oven, in which we will bake pizza and select main dishes, will add to the unique vibrancy of Zanti.
It is a place to feel yourself among friends and enjoy the beauty of the Italian experience.
"Transforming Ingredients Into An Experience"
S.P.

10000 Research Forest Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$21.00
Classic Italian lasagna with bolognese meat sauce.
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$19.00
Fresh tagliatelle pasta, parmesan cheese and bolognese meat sauce.
CARBONARA$18.00
Spaghetti, pancetta, egg, parmesan cheese and fresh black pepper.
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Romaine, home-made Caesar dressing and croutons.
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$26.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, spicy arrabbiata sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese and tagliatelle pasta with parmesan cheese sauce.
SPAGHETTI MEATBALL$18.00
Spaghetti pasta, slow-cooked meatballs, tomato sauce and basil.
PIZZA MARGHERITA$16.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
PIZZA PROSCIUTTO$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, arugula and Parmesan cheese.
ARANCINI$14.00
Fried risotto balls, fontina cheese, and spicy arrabbiata sauce.
TRUFFLE & CHEESE RAVIOLI$23.00
Fontina cheese, taleggio cheese, burrata cheese, parmesan cheese sauce and truffle oil.
See full menu

Location

10000 Research Forest Drive

Magnolia TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DAQ Shack

No reviews yet

Daq Shack Craft Daiquiris!

Wiches on Wheels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dizzy Pies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Tony's Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston