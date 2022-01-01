Zany Graze

Go
2004 19th Ave
Lewiston, ID 83501
(208) 746-8131

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

2004 19th Ave • $$

Avg 5 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
A 1/3 lb Burger, Crispy Bacon & real Cheddar Cheese stacked with house-shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Zany's signature Burger Sauce.
Bacon Avocado Burger$15.50
A 1/3 lb Burger, Crispy Bacon & real Cheddar Cheese and Avocado. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Zany's signature Burger Sauce.
Kickin Salmon Roll$9.25
Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo and sprinkled with Tempura Crunchies.
Volcano Roll$12.50
It's spicy! Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber and Cream Cheese. Topped with Krab. Drizzled with Sriracha and Eel Sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.50
Marinated Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber and Carrot.
Chicken Tender Basket$13.50
Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders cooked to a golden brown. Served with Coleslaw, and Fries or house cut Potato Chips. Dippers choose: Zany's Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard.
Tempura California Roll$9.75
Tempura Fried Sushi Roll, with Krab, Avocado, and Cucumber. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce.
Cheese Curds$9.95
Crispy fried white Cheddar Cheese Curds. Served with house made Ranch for great dippin.
Bite Size Steak$25.50
A Lewiston tradition. Marinated Steak Tips dusted with seasonings, breaded & deep fried to medium temperature. Choice of Salad or Soup and 1 Side
California Roll$8.75
Krab, Avocado and Cucumber. Additional Fish Toppers available!

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

2004 19th Ave

Lewiston ID

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

