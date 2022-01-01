Go
Zanzibar Cafe

Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events

9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$10.00
Grilled Pacific Dover Sole, blackened seasoning, cabbage, sriracha aioli, mango salsa. Choice of corn or flour tortillas
Soda$2.00
Grass Fed Angus Beef Burger$9.00
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, special sauce, brioche bun
Chicken Pesto$9.00
Herbed rub chicken breast, house made pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, mixed green lettuce, focaccia bread
Turkey Club$9.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, sriracha aioli, sourdough bread
Beet Salad$8.00
Chopped green kale, goat cheese, roasted red beets, roasted onions, quinoa, toasted almonds tossed in a lemon poppyseed vinaigrette
Arnold Palmer$2.50
Zanzibar House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, sprouts, avocado, marinated artichokes, sunflower seeds, side of house made balsamic vinaigrette
Zanzibar Full Combo$13.00
Lamb Burger$10.00
Seasoned ground lamb, feta cheese, pickled onion & cucumber, mint yogurt sauce, brioche bun
Location

La Jolla CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
