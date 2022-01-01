Zanzibar Cafe
Zanzibar Cafe is the exclusive catering company for the UCSD's Loft performance venue. By day we are a fast casual cafe offering made from scratch food and serving delicious local beers. By night we provide extensive catering options to pair with the universities nightly hosted events
9500 Gilman Drive Price Center East, 2nd Floor
Location
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
