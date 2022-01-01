Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Zanzibar is a casual full-service restaurant that features the best in southern cuisine and other specialties such a Soul Rolls, Smothered Steak, Seafood, Pasta dishes, Macaroni & Cheese, Greens and over 50 Martini & Specialty drinks, and of course the famous Peach Cobbler and Sweet Potato Pie.
317 E 200th St
Popular Items
Location
317 E 200th St
Euclid OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Adam's Place
Come on in and enjoy!
D & P's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
LAROUX - Euclid
Come in and enjoy!
Great Scott Tavern
American Comfort Food