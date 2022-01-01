Go
Zanzibar Soul Fusion

Zanzibar is a casual full-service restaurant that features the best in southern cuisine and other specialties such a Soul Rolls, Smothered Steak, Seafood, Pasta dishes, Macaroni & Cheese, Greens and over 50 Martini & Specialty drinks, and of course the famous Peach Cobbler and Sweet Potato Pie.

317 E 200th St

Popular Items

House Side Salad$4.50
Our house salad made with mixed greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Small size.
Jerk Wing Ding (App)$9.95
A pound of wing dings, deep-fried and finished with zanzibar's own blend of jerk seasoning. Accompanied by lemon zest aioli.
Catfish Fingers$9.50
Catfish shanks, dusted in corn flour and deep-fried. Served with cajun corn.
4 Whole Wings$8.95
Catfish$16.50
Served with a side of House Cole Slaw plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Soul Rolls$10.50
Egg rolls stuffed w/chicken, greens, black beans and roasted corn and accompanied with our spicy remoulade sauce.
317 E 200th St

Euclid OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
