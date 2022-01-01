Go
Zanzibar

Come in and enjoy!

13225 Shaker Square

Popular Items

Honey Glaze Fried Chicken$17.95
Served with a side of House Potatoes plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Sunrise To Go$5.00
Veggie Platter$12.50
Choose any 3 sides
Baked Macaroni & Cheese$5.50
Jerk Wings$13.95
Served with a side of House Cajun Corn plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Large Soul Roll$4.50
Kids1/2 Soulful Pasta$9.95
Jerk Wing Dings$9.95
Catfish$16.50
Served with a side of House Cole Slaw plus
your choice of an additional side. (Substitute the House Side for $1.50)
Soul Rolls$10.50
Location

13225 Shaker Square

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
