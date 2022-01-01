Go
  • Zap Zone - 31506 Grand River Ave Farmington, MI

Come in and enjoy!

31506 Grand River Ave

Popular Items

Basket of Fries$5.99
Basket of Fries
Robot Cup Slushy$7.99
Slushy Drink in a Collectable ZZ Robot Cup
Large 14" Cheese Pizza - Additional Toppings Available$14.99
Large Cheese Pizza - Extra Toppings $1.99 each.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Six Mozzarella Sticks with Choice of Side Sauce.
Chicken Tenders with Fries$9.50
4 Breaded Chicken Tenders - Includes 1 Sauce Selection
Side Sauces
6pc WingDings with Fries$9.50
6pc Traditional Chicken Wings with Fries
22oz. Fountain Drink
Pepsi Products

Location

31506 Grand River Ave

Farmington MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
