Zapata's Mexican Kitchen

Come Join The Revolution!!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1284 Hill Rd N • $$

Avg 4.4 (1084 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip$3.75
House Rice$2.10
KIDS Quesadilla$6.00
Build Your Own Burrito$12.50
Classic Tacos$9.75
Chimichanga Supreme$11.50
TACO$3.00
Zapata's Steak Tacos$12.50
Large Chips$5.00
Chicken Fajitas$15.75
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1284 Hill Rd N

Pickerington OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
