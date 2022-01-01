Go
Zapp Thai

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shumai$6.00
Fried shrimp shumai with with plum sauce.
Sticky Rice$2.00
Mongolian Beef$11.99
green onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, crispy egg noodles, sesame seeds and brown sauce.
Coconut shrimp$8.00
Shrimp, coconut flakes with sweet & sour sauce ( 5 ).
Pot stickers$6.00
deep fried chicken gyoza with plum sauce.
Mix Vegetable$10.99
mixed vegetables stir fried with garlic sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$10.99
egg, onion, tomatoes, pea, carrot.
Pad See Ew$10.99
stir-fried wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli and carrot
Orange Chicken$10.99
battered crispy chicken with orange sauce and sesame seed.
Pad Thai$10.99
Thin noodles, egg, green onions, bean sprouts and peanuts.
Location

7534 W Addison st

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
