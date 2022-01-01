Go
Zappone's Italian Bistro

PIZZA

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103 • $$

Avg 4.3 (297 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Calamari$14.00
Lightly coated Calamari served with Lemon, Red pepper aioli and marinara GF
Large Pizza$19.00
Medium Pizza$15.00
Chicken Saltimboca$18.00
Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, sautéed vegetables, marsala wine cream sauce
Chicken Picatta$18.00
Lemon, capers, sautéed vegetables, cream sauce
Kids Mini Pizza$5.50
Personal Pizza$10.00
Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
Veal Saltimboca$24.00
Prosciutto, sage, mozzarella, sautéed vegetables, marsala wine cream sauce
Veal Marsala$24.00
Creamy mushroom marsala sauce, sautéed vegetables, with side pasta
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1652 N Higley Rd Suite 103

Gilbert AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
