Zarda Bar-B-Q

Kansas City Classic BBQ Restaurant

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

11931 W 87th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

Bun - Regular size (1x)$0.70
Curbside To Go
FOR CURBSIDE TO GO:
1. Click on this option and leave your vehicle color, make and model in the "Special Request" box.
2. Park in a designated parking space and we will bring your order out to you!
Onion Rings$4.99
French Fries$3.99
Our classic french fries. Please let us know if you want us to drop the fries when you get here or make them as soon as possible. We will NOT make new fries for you if you choose ASAP.
Beans$3.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.50
Tender pulled pork with Zarda Original BBQ sauce on a bun.
Average Joe Sandwich$10.49
Beef, melted provolone, topped with two onion rings on a toasted Roma bun. Available in regular or large.
Classic Sandwich Meal Deal$13.99
Beef, Ham, Turkey, or Sausage w/ Classic Side & Medium Drink
Regular Sandwich$8.49
Your choice of sliced beef, ham, turkey, sausage, or combination of two meats on a bun with Zarda Original BBQ sauce.
Meat by the Pound
Order meat by the pound to feed the whole family! Please call us for orders of more than two pounds per type of meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Buffet
Takeout

Location

11931 W 87th Street

Lenexa KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

