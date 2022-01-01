Zareen's
Top 25 restaurants in SF/Bay Area.
www.zareensrestaurant.com
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
2039 Broadway St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2039 Broadway St.
Redwood City CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Vesta
wood-fired pizza and small plates.
Angelicas
Angelicas is a family-owned restaurant creating vibrant California cuisine dishes with Latin flair
Marufuku Ramen
Come in and enjoy!
Kasa Indian Eatery
Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options