Top 25 restaurants in SF/Bay Area.
www.zareensrestaurant.com

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

2039 Broadway St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (2076 reviews)

Popular Items

Tandoori Sandwhich w/ Masala Fries$12.79
Charcoal-grilled Tandoori chicken, topped w/ onions and chutneys. Add jalapeños (25c); add cheese (75c).
[Nut-Free]
Garlic Naan$3.79
Baked w/ minced garlic & cilantro sprinkle
[Nut-Free]
Palak Methi Aloo A la Carte$13.99
Hearty bowl of fenugreek, spinach, and potato stew.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free]
Chicken Boti Sizzler$9.75
Charcoal grilled boneless chicken, deep-marinated with our herb-spice blend. Don't forget to order Sheermal or Naan!
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Option Available]
Chicken Tikka Masala A la Carte$14.50
Char-grilled boneless chicken in a silken tomato-cream curry.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free]
Potato Samosas (2pcs)$6.50
(2 pcs) Handmade pastries with mildly spiced potato filling.
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Vegan option available]
Basmati Rice$4.49
Fluffy, turmeric-infused basmati rice perfect to pair with any of our dishes.
(Vegan)
Sauce (8 oz) Side of Tikka or Madras Curry$5.49
[Nut-Free, Egg-Free, Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free option available]
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2039 Broadway St.

Redwood City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

