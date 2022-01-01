Go
Za's Brick Oven Pizza

2930 Devine St

Popular Items

Blackened Cajun Pasta with Chicken$13.00
served over angel hair pasta with a garlic parmesan cream sauce, fresh parsley & diced tomatoes
8" Build Your Own Pizza$9.00
Carolina Carbonara$13.00
angel hair pasta with blackened chicken in a savory bacon reduction cream sauce
14" Traditional$21.00
traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house-made sausage, mushroom, onions and peppers
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
served warm with toasted pita bread
Breadsticks$7.00
served with house-made marinara & basil pesto sauces
8" Traditional$12.00
traditional Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, house-made sausage, mushroom, onions and peppers
Wood-Fired Wings$15.00
wood-fired chicken wings tossed in choice of sauce (sweet bourbon glaze, classic buffalo, or teriyaki), with choice of dressing on the side (house-made ranch or gorgonzola). Served with fresh celery and carrot sticks
8" Pick Four Pizza$12.00
14" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Location

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
