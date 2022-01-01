Go
Toast

Zasu

Come dine with Executive Chef Sue Zemanick and her dynamic team in a beautifully renovated shotgun house, located in the heart of Mid-City New Orleans.

SEAFOOD

127 N. Carrollton Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.8 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Crackers$5.00
Crawfish Enchiladas - Feeds 2$25.00
Slice and Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies - Makes 1 dozen$20.00
Basil-Sunflower Seed Pesto - 8oz$5.00
Meal for 4$130.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
Duck Confit - 2 legs$20.00
Wild Mushroom & Potato Pierogi - 1/2 dozen$15.00
Potato Gratin w/ Gruyere$20.00
Serves 4
Roasted Pear & Nutmeg Ice Cream (pint)$10.00
Meal for 2$65.00
FOR PICKUP SATURDAY 6/26:
Meal Includes:
A.) Lobster Coconut Curry w/ Steamed White Rice
B.) Chopped Thai Salad w/ Romaine, Carrot, Red Pepper, Cucumber, Edamame, Peanuts, & Sesame-Garlic Dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating

Location

127 N. Carrollton Ave

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trep's

No reviews yet

FUEL FOR HUMANS
Restaurant and Bar

Ralph's on the Park

No reviews yet

Voted a "Top 10" Restaurant by NOLA.com readers and offering the city's best view of the majestic oak trees of City Park, Ralph's on the Park dishes up award-winning contemporary Creole cuisine amidst relaxed, casual elegance. Chef Knut Mjelde's fresh takes on New Orleans favorites showcase the finest seasonal Gulf seafood, premium meats, and locally sourced produce.
Ralph's on the Park's Friday Lunch is a freewheeling New Orleans tradition. Weekend Brunch is a festive occasion featuring inspired egg entrées paired with perennial favorites Turtle Soup and City Park Salad. Dinner draws locals longing to celebrate - something, anything! with good company, creative cooking, and well-crafted cocktails.
Per the City of New Orleans, beginning Monday, August 16, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours is required to enter the restaurant.

Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Crawfish specialist offering nightly spicy seafood boils, plus New Orleans-style fried fare.

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston