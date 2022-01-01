Go
Zaytinya

Under the direction of celebrated chef José Andrés and his ThinkFoodGroup team, Zaytinya offers an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek and Lebanese cuisines served up in a sleek and modern setting. Building on Jose’s deep knowledge of Mediterranean cooking and years of research and travel, the menu features shared small plates of authentic and innovative fare, creative cocktails, and unique Mediterranean wines, making Zaytinya one of the most exciting restaurants in Washington DC.

Fattoush$10.00
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper, radish, pita chips, pomegranate vinegar dressing
Crispy Brussels Afelia$11.00
Brussels sprouts, coriander seed, barberries, garlic yogurt
Kofte Kebab$13.00
Grilled ground beef kebab spiced with marash pepper, mint and oregano, smoked yogurt sauce, charred cucumber, herbs
Baba Ghannouge$10.00
Fire-roasted eggplant, tahini, lemon, garlic
Garides me Anitho$16.00
Sautéed shrimp, dill, shallots, mustard, lemon juice
Falafel$10.50
Traditional crispy chickpea fritters, turmeric pickles, cherry tomato, tahini
Hommus$10.00
Purée of chickpeas, garlic, tahini
Chicken Youvetsi$11.00
Chicken braised with tomato and cinnamon, kefalograviera cheese, kritharaki pasta
Cauliflower Tiganites$11.00
Tahini, preserved lemon, pine nuts, capers,
golden spice vinaigrette
Shish Taouk$12.00
Grilled chicken skewer, sumac, onions,
garlic toum, grilled tomatoes

701 9th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mandu - K St

Welcome to Mandu! We are a family owned and operated restaurant in Washington, DC, specializing in home-style Korean cuisine.

Daikaya

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

Little Sesame x The Girl & The Vine 04.27.22 @ 5:45pm

Little Sesame makes really good hummus, that’s good for you and good for the planet. You can find their freshly spun hummus at their shops alongside a line up of shawarma-spiced rotisserie, pita sandwiches and oat milk soft serve. Their grocery-ready line of hummus is now available at Whole Foods Market in DC, MD & VA, plus at Foxtrot Markets, 4P Foods and under the tents at Central Farm Markets!

Poke Papa

