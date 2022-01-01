Go
ZAZA Cucina

Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!

608 West Touhy Avenue

Popular Items

Caesar Maggione$11.00
romaine, anchovy, tomato, creamy parmigiana house croutons topped with shaved parmigiana
Bacon Dates$12.00
fresh dates bacon wrapped served with a chipotle red pepper sauce
Rigatoni Vodka$19.00
house made with ground fennel sausage, pancetta, spicy tomato sauce and pecorino
Meatball Polenta$12.00
braised beef and pork meatballs in a tomato sauce served over creamy polenta
Bucatini Carbonara$19.00
Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
build your own
Dozen Baked Clams$21.00
Burratta Eggplant$14.00
crispy eggplant, truffle burrata, tomato compote, basil, creamy parmigiana, and house croutons
Chicken Limone$23.00
francese style , sautéed with capers, garlic lemon white wine, roasted spinach and herb potatoes
Zaza Wedge Salad$14.00
iceberg slice, hickory bacon, tomato, avocado, cucumber, creamy Danish blue and house croutons
Location

608 West Touhy Avenue

Park Ridge IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
