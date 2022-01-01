Go
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

122 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Beef Meatballs$3.50
Tomato and hot oil.
Roasted Truffle Sprouts$12.00
Brussels sprouts, truffled honey, shaved almonds.
Chicken Any Style$24.00
Served with penne pasta. Choice of parmigiana, piccata, francese, marsala
Side Caesar$8.00
Mozzarella Fritta$11.00
Golden fried & marinara sauce.
Classic Beef Meatballs$3.50
Tomato, basil & grated parm.
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
Chicken, pink cream sauce.
Napoletana Pizza$15.00
Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
Caesar Salad$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

122 Broad St

Stamford CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Divina

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

Chef driven American cuisine
Extensive wine & beer selection
Expert service

Hudson Social- Stamford

Located Downtown Stamford where tapas meets the brick oven
Styled like the parlors of yore, contemporary small plates & fresh seafood

Cantina Mexicana

Authentic & Sophisticated Mexican Cuisine in Stamford CT.
Mexican food history has enjoyed many different cultural influences, making it varied and rich. This variety of cultural adaptations makes Mexican food a genuine multicultural culinary experience in the United States.
This has worked in its favor, though, with delicious dishes and are popular and fun – to eat and to create. That is why, we offer authentic and sophisticated Mexican cuisine in a beautiful, fun and casual environment. Come and don’t miss this wonderful experience.

