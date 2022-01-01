Go
Zazie

Zazie is a small Legacy Business in the heart of Cole Valley, serving French Provencal Bistro fare.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

941 Cole St • $$

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled New York Steak$41.00
grilled NY strip steak w/ portobello mushroom cream sauce, mashed potatoes, broccolini
Zazie Burger$23.00
brioche bun with tomatoes provençales, aioli, grilled potatoes or salad
Eggs La Mer
poached eggs w/ hand picked California Dungeness crab, avocados, and chives, served with our lemon hollandaise sauce on english muffin with homefries or green salad
Country Pork Chop$39.00
herb brined heritage pork chop over couscous w/ pine nuts, currants, mint, sauteed kale, cider glaze.
Salmon en Risotto$38.00
Pan seared salmon w/ asparagus, mushroom, cherry tomato risotto.
Polenta Cakes$31.00
Polenta mixed with mascarpone over spicy chevre tomato sauce, wilted spinach, portabella mushroom and gorgonzola drizzle.
Side Bacon$5.00
French Onion Soup$14.00
Classic French Onion Soup (contains beef stock)
Miracle Pancakes
rotating weekly pancake special... Red Velvet, Cinnamon Bun, Lemon Ricotta, Cornmeal, Sugarpie Pumpkin, and others!Text Mario at 415.430.8184 to find out the Miracle Pancake special this week!
Eggs Any Style
served with toast and homefries or green salad
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

941 Cole St

San Francisco CA

Sunday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:30 pm
