Zazil Cocina Mexicana - Santana Row

Nestled in the heart of San Jose’s Santana Row, we are focused on traditional dishes from various culinary regions of México.

Popular Items

Enchiladas Poblanas$26.00
Filled with chicken topped with Mole sauce and sour cream
Arrachera Norteña$28.00
Enchiladas Suizas$24.00
Monterrey cheese, green tomatillo sauce, sour cream
No nuts, gluten free
Carnitas$24.00
Classic pork carnitas, corn tortillas, onion, fresno chiles, cilantro, salsa verde
No nuts, gluten free
Tostada Norteña$17.00
Crispy corn tortilla, filet mignon strips, tomato, jalapeño, onion, beans, green salsa
No nuts
Guacamole$15.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, handmade tortillas.
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Vanilla pound cake, sweet milk mixture, whipped cream. No nuts.
Ensalada del Pueblo$14.00
Poke de Atun a la Mexicana$19.00
Tuna, morita mayonnaise, lime, onions, cilantro, fresno chiles, crunchy leeks, tostadas
Location

377 Santana Row

San Jose CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
