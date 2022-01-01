Go
Toast

Ze Crepes

Come in and enjoy!

CREPES

522 Congress Avenue STE 140 • $$$

Avg 5 (34 reviews)

Popular Items

Ze Reuben$13.00
Swirl crepe + smoked brisket pastrami + Gruyere + cheese blend + sauerkraut + remoulade
Huevos Dias$10.00
Scrambled eggs + applewood smoked bacon + cheese blend + refried beans + avocado + chipotle
Power Up$11.00
Scrambled eggs + spinach + tomatoes + seasonal wild mushrooms + goat cheese
Z'mores$9.00
Chocolate truffle bits + graham cracker crumble + torched marshmallow fluff
Mornin' Croissant$6.00
House baked croissant + eggs cocotte + cheese blend + choice of sauce
Chunky Monkey$9.00
Banana-chocolate bread + vanilla custard, caramelized bananas + dulce de leche
California Club$12.00
Turkey + bacon + cheese blend + tomatoes + avocado + arugula + chipotle mayo
Mornin' Crepe$6.00
Signature crepe + scrambled eggs + cheese blend + sauce
Goatshroom$12.00
Seasonal wild mushrooms + mozzarella + Asiago + goat cheese + spinach + black garlic & truffle ailoil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

522 Congress Avenue STE 140

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Empire Control Room & Garage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Elephant Room

No reviews yet

Oldest Jazz Club in Texas. Live music 7 days a week 365 days a year.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston