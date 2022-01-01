Go
Toast

Ze's Diner

50s-themed diner serving up an array of traditional American dishes in a colorful, bright interior.

2190 Eagle Creek Ln

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EGGS BENEDICT$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
ZE'S SLAM$13.75
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
Side Meat$4.50
SAUSAGE, HAM, BACON OR TURKEY BACON
CAJUN BREAKFAST$11.95
Two eggs over easy on top of hash browns mixed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, & cheese, smothered in Hollandaise sauce, finished with Cajun spice & served with toast.
MINNESOTA RANCHER$12.75
Two eggs any style with hash browns & choice of sausage, bacon, or ham.
LITTLE STOOGES SANDWICH$10.55
Toasted English muffin, scrambled egg with cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage served with hash browns.
MIXED MESS$13.75
Hash browns, onions, peppers, bacon, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs & cheese all topped with hollandaise sauce & served with toast.
KIDS PANCAKE MEAL$6.95
1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST$10.25
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
ZE'S SLAM$13.75
Choice of French toast or pancakes, two eggs any style, two meats, & hash browns. Served with toast.
See full menu

Location

2190 Eagle Creek Ln

Saint Paul MN

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angelina's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dino's of Woodbury

No reviews yet

The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

Nautical Bowls 4 Woodbury

No reviews yet

Superfoods ACAI bowls

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston