Ze's Diner
50s-themed diner serving up an array of traditional American dishes in a colorful, bright interior.
2190 Eagle Creek Ln
Popular Items
Location
2190 Eagle Creek Ln
Saint Paul MN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Angelina's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Dino's of Woodbury
The health and well-being of our Dino's Family is our highest priority. Dino's will remain open, but our lobby area will be temporarily closed. Place your order here and we will run it out to your car!
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
Nautical Bowls 4 Woodbury
Superfoods ACAI bowls