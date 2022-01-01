Go
Zeeks Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

2416 Meridian St

Bellingam, WA 98225

Hours

Popular Items

Legion of Shroom
caramelized onion base • mozzarella // italian sausage • asiago • chevre • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms
Cherry Bomb
tomato sauce • mozzarella // mama lil’s sweet-hot peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Build Your Own Pizza
select from our stash and build your own creation
Ranch Cup$0.25
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Classic Breadsticks$15.00
parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing
Half & Half Pizza
can't decide?! we'll make you a half-and-half.
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

2416 Meridian St, Bellingam WA 98225

