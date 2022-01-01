Go
Zeeks Pizza

419 Denny Way

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Ghostfish Grapefruit IPA (Gluten Free)
Gluten Free IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 5.5%
• Bright, Citrus, Grapefruit Rind
Lumberbeard Flavor Nuggets
Hazy IPA • Spokane, WA • ABV 6.8%
• Bright, Tropical Fruit, Easy-Drinking • Lumberbeard is the new kid on the block and already making waves out across the PNW. We are stoked to partner up with these up-and-coming beer stars.
Cherry Bomb
tomato sauce // mama lil’s peppers • double italian sausage • parmesan • fresh basil
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Single Hill Lateral A Bold IPA
West Coast IPA • Yakima, WA • ABV 7%
• Single Hill + Zeeks Collab. Tangerine and orange creamsicle aroma and flavor explode in this hoppy treat that we loaded with experimental hops from the Yakima Valley.
Quentin Florentino
olive oil base // artichoke • sun-dried tomato • spinach • goat cheese • parmesan
Montucky Cold Snack
419 Denny Way

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
