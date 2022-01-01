Go
Zeeks Pizza - Bothell

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1715 228th ST

Bothell, WA 98012

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Classic Breadsticks
$15.00

parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing

Item pic
Ranch Cup
$0.25
More

Item pic
Pint
$10.00
Item pic
Can of Jones Root Beer
$3.00
Item pic
Can of Jones Diet Cola
$3.00
Item pic
Can of Jones Lemon Lime
$3.00
Item pic
Can of Jones Berry Lemonade
$3.00
Item pic
Can of Jones Sugar Cane Cola
$3.00
Item pic
Buffalo Sticks
$16.00

classic with buffalo sauce • gorgonzola • fresh cilantro // served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Item pic
Jalapeno Feta
$16.00

classic with jalapeño • feta // served with a side of ranch dressing

Item pic
Wings
$13.95
Item pic
Kiona Chardonnay
$25.00

Red Mountain, WA • fresh fruit, minerality, subtle creaminess

Mini
$7.95
Item pic
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Item pic
Tomato Sauce Cup
$0.25
Item pic
Buffalo Sauce
$1.50
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1715 228th ST, Bothell WA 98012

Directions

