Zeeks Pizza

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

Popular Items

Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Upright West Coast IPA
West Coast IPA (rotating) • Portland, OR • ABV 6%
• Crisp, Piney, Floral • Upright is the best brewery you've never heard of and we are stoked to introduce you to them. Look no further if you need a break from the haze craze.
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce // mozzarella • provolone
Classic Pepperoni
Reuben's Hop Tropic
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Mango, Guava, Citrus. Our award-winning house beer and collaboration with our friends at Rueben's. Exclusively available on tap at Zeeks and Reuben’s tap rooms.
Pint$10.00
Legion of Shroom
caramelized onion base // italian sausage • asiago • chevre • fresh garlic • shiitake, button, and portobello mushrooms
Location

7900 E Greenlake Drive N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

