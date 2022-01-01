Go
Toast

Zeeks Pizza

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

2525 NE Park Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce // mozzarella • provolone
Ranch Cup$0.25
Build Your Own Pizza
select from our stash and build your own creation
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce // pepperoni
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Classic Breadsticks$15.00
parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Zeek the Greek
romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing
Half & Half Pizza
can't decide?! we'll make you a half-and-half.
See full menu

Location

2525 NE Park Dr

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sip at the wine bar & restaurant!
Sip's culinary expression is a mix of foods that are well prepared and well balanced. With our repertoire of progressive American cuisine, we'll not only satisfy your palate, but your sense of well being.
Welcoming. Sophisticated. Comfortable. Well balanced American cuisine that spotlights bold flavors & spectacular presentations. Pacific coast & global wine selection. Full bar service. A place to relax with a warm ambiance feel.
Discover new tastes & linger on favorite ones. Life's fast...sip slow...

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ram

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bai Tong Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston