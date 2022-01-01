Go
Toast

Zeeks Pizza

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

6000 Phinney Ave N

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch Cup$0.25
Zeek the Greek
romaine // roma tomatoes • green peppers • red onions • feta • kalamata olives • fresh oregano // house-made greek dressing
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce // mozzarella • provolone
Classic Breadsticks$15.00
parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce // pepperoni
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Half & Half Pizza
can't decide?! we'll make you a half-and-half.
Build Your Own Pizza
select from our stash and build your own creation
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

6000 Phinney Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brimmer & Heeltap

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Arrow Coffee

No reviews yet

Wander through the garden gates, 7 days a week, from 7 am – 2 pm to our little garden studio to find us pulling espresso and serving up a cup of joe in a quaint, fast & casual coffee shop. Red Arrow Coffee is proud to be your neighbor.

Red Mill Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

uneeda burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston