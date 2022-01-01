Go
Zeeks Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

1915 Queen Anne Ave N • $$

Avg 4.5 (420 reviews)

Popular Items

Dragon
tomato sauce // pepperoni • double italian sausage • fresh jalapeño • fresh garlic
Reuben's Hop Tropic IPA
West Coast IPA • Seattle, WA • ABV 6.2%
• Zeeks award-winning house beer created with our friends at Reuben's back in 2013. Mango, Guava, Citrus flavors provide a perfect backdrop to your favorite pie.
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
Driftwood Old Fashioned$30.00
500ml bottle (about 7 cocktails) • New Deal Distillery • Portland, OR
• Hand-crafted and barrel-aged, tastes like it was made by a pro behind a bar. Exclusively available at Zeeks in Washington
Classic Pepperoni
Half & Half Pizza
can't decide?! we'll make you a half-and-half.
Aslan Flannel Blizzard
Canadian Lager • Bellingham, WA • ABV 5.0%
• Light, Crisp, Refreshing • Aslan + Zeeks annual winter collab. Brewed with 100% organic malt and hops, this Canadian-Style Lager is built for crushing on the mountain in the PNW winter.
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
San Juan Rainier Cherry Seltzer
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Location

1915 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

