Zeeks Pizza

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

17255 135th Avenue Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Hawaiian
tomato sauce • mozzarella // canadian bacon • pineapple
Puget Pounder
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • canadian bacon • italian sausage • mushroom • black olive
Half & Half Pizza
can't decide?! we'll make you a half-and-half.
Ranch Cup$0.25
Classic Pepperoni
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni
Wood Butcher
tomato sauce • mozzarella // pepperoni • italian sausage • green pepper • mushroom • red onion
Build Your Own Pizza
select from our stash and build your own creation
Plain Cheese
tomato sauce • mozzarella // provolone
Classic Breadsticks$15.00
parmesan • mozzarella • fresh garlic // served with a side of ranch dressing
Location

17255 135th Avenue Northeast

Woodinville WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
