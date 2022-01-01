Go
Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Gravy - Quart$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
Mile-High Key Lime Pie$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
Smoked or Baked Turkey$70.00
Smoked or Baked 10-12 lb Turkey. Serves. 8-10.
Green Beans - Half Pan$35.00
10-12 servings
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm

2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge LA 70808

