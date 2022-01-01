Zeitoon
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
21 Central Way, Kirkland WA 98033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
No Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House - 104 Kirkland Ave
No Reviews
104 Kirkland Ave Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurant