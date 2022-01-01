Go
Consumer picView gallery

Zeitoon

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

21 Central Way

Kirkland, WA 98033

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

21 Central Way, Kirkland WA 98033

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeeks Pizza - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
124 Park Lane Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Ristorante Paradiso - 120 Park Ln Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
120 Park Ln Ste A Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Homegrown - Kirkland
orange starNo Reviews
104 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Kiwami Sushi Bar & Sake House - 104 Kirkland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
104 Kirkland Ave Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange starNo Reviews
120 Park Ln #B Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kirkland

Le Grand Bistro Americain
orange star4.4 • 3,915
2220 CARILLON PT Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 1,552
107 Lake Street Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
Little Grandma's Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,546
12551 116th Avenue Northeast Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Kirkland
orange star4.5 • 1,160
8506 122nd Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext
COMO
orange star4.4 • 1,021
1270 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Kirkland

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (59 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Zeitoon

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston