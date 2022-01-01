Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Zelienople

Zelienople restaurants
Zelienople restaurants that serve pork belly

General Shu’s

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Pepper Pork Belly$16.00
a complex sweet and savory sauce with a slight peppery kick from black and white pepper, a hint of chili oil for light spice.
bell peppers, onion, scallion, button mushrooms & green beans
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option.
Pork Belly With Garlic Sauce$16.00
a robust garlic infused sauce, light spice and sweetness from shaoxing wine and housemade chili oil.
bell peppers, onion, scallion & button mushroom
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option.
General Shu's Pork Belly- L$12.00
sweet & spicy, a savory blend of citrus, ginger, garlic and dark soy sauce. It's our spin on General Tso's.
Served with Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)
Entrees come with white rice.
Substitute brown rice for $1.
Fried rice is not a side option
More about General Shu’s
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Pork Belly$4.50
More about ShuBrew

