Pretzels in Zelienople

Zelienople restaurants
Zelienople restaurants that serve pretzels

General Shu’s image

 

General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom

210 S Main St, Zelienople

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4-Pack Smooshie Strawberry Pretzel Salad Fruited Sour$21.00
strawberry gelatin | vanilla | sea salt | milk sugar
More about General Shu's Chinese Food and Taproom
Item pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ShuBrew - PA

205 S Main St., Zelienople

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*PRESALE* 4-Pack Smooshie Strawberry Pretzel Salad Fruited Sour$21.00
***AVAILABLE 7.4.22***
This is our by far most favorite of the Smoosie Series. Mildly tart, packed with strawberries, pretzels, and vanilla.....tastes just like the salad at your yinzer BBQ.
More about ShuBrew - PA

