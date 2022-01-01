Go
Zella's Pizzeria

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1145 Hollins St • $$

Avg 4.2 (566 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, Kalamata olives 8s feta cheese
10" Cheese (Make Your Own)$8.95
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons & Parmesan cheese
10 Wings$12.95
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
14" Zellas Special
Tomato Sauce, mozzarella cheese pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers
Side Fries$3.75
14" Cheese (Make Your Own)$11.95
20 oz Sodas$2.00
6 Wings$7.75
Simply fresh wings baked with olive oil and oregano. Dress it with your choice of sauce or herbs.
Carry Out Special$9.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1145 Hollins St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Mulberry's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Back Yard

No reviews yet

Welcome to our new restaurant and bar in Hollins Market across from the Railroad Museum in Baltimore Maryland. We’ve been working hard to give you a new, classy experience in this historic part of town!

Old Major

No reviews yet

Old Major is an eclectic and casual bar/restaurant, serving delicious, tropical food and drinks, located in Southwest Baltimore’s Railroad Arts District in Historic Pigtown/Washington Village.
Our menu includes local Maryland-produced craft beer, liquor, wines and specialty cocktails.

Groundwork Kitchen

No reviews yet

Meals with Meaning - A Social Enterprise with Amazing Food

