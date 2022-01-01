Go
Zen Hen

Zen Hen - a Fresh Casual Restaurant serving Healthy, Delicious Food, fast and affordably. We are a local independent restaurant. Our Menu is taste-driven and health-centered.

1794 Asheville Highway • $$$

Avg 5 (20 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Ahi Bowl$14.49
organic baby spinach, white rice, sesame ahi tune (RARE), spiced chickpeas, carrots, pineapple, jalapeno, umami sauce
Spicy Thai$11.89
chili roasted cauliflower, white rice, spicy chicken carrots, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, bean sprouts, chili garlic peanut sauce
Paleo-So-Good$14.49
chili roasted cauliflower, rotisserie cabbage, blackened Scottish salmon, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, julienned egg, bacon, spicy lemon cashew
Add a Sauce$1.29
Teriyaki Jr. Bowl$8.39
white rice, pineapple, peppers, rotisserie chicken, teriyaki sauce
Buddha Bowl Chicken$11.89
choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce
Buddha Bowl Seafood$14.49
choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce
Chimichurri Chicken$11.89
brown rice, rotisserie chicken, red cabbage cherry tomatoes, chili-lime corn jalapenos, chimichurri sauce
Buddha Bowl Veggie$9.89
choice of up to two bases, protein, 4 toppings and 1 sauce
Zen Hen Cobb$11.89
mixed greens, cukes, carrots, rotisserie chicken, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, julienned egg, bacon, sweet onion balsamic
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating

Location

1794 Asheville Highway

Hendersonville NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
