Zen Japanese Food Fast

Serve natural and organic meats, farm to table program..everything made fresh to order teppanyaki style in our scratch kitchen

2900 west anderson lane

Popular Items

California Roll$3.50
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame.
*Gluten-free*
Kids Chicken & Veg Teriyaki$4.95
Natural White Chicken Breast, broccoli, edamame, carrots, teriyaki, rice
The Muscles from Brussels$10.95
Organic steak & brussels sprouts, carrot, scallions, crispy garlic,cilantro, savory caramel glaze, served with rice *Gluten-Free*
Pot Stickers$6.50
Four hand-made dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, garlic,
ginger, scallions. Served with housemade ponzu sauce
The Schoolgirl Bowl$9.75
Marinated natural chicken breast, sautéed with crimini mushrooms,
broccoli, red bell pepper, yellow onions, with chili garlic sauce,serrano aioli, and ginger scallions, topped with crispy wontons,sesame seeds, served over rice
Natural Chicken Breast$8.50
All Natural, no antibiotics, steroids
Brussels Sprouts$6.50
Crisped brussels sprouts tossed in our savory caramel glaze.*Gluten-free, vegetarian*
Crispy Almond Chicken$9.50
Katsu chicken breast, Asian slaw, tamari almonds, cilantro with spicy almond soy served over rice *Contains Nuts*
Tofu$8.25
True Bento Box$13.50
White chicken teriyaki over rice, tempura shrimp,
california roll and side salad with ginger-carrot
dressing (Option to sub tofu for chicken)
Location

2900 west anderson lane

austin TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
