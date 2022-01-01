Go
Zenva

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

No reviews yet

163 East Morse Boulevard

Winter Park, FL 32789

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Blue Lagoon$12.00
Kava soda, pineapple juice, orange juice, mango juice, blue curacao, lime garnish
Muddy Mojito$10.50
Z Tea or Kava, lime juice, butterfly mint kombucha, agave, mint sprigs
The Forager$10.50
Kava, raw cacao, organic reishi mushrooms, organic lion's mane mushroom, coconut milk, agave
Green Deja Vu$9.00
House Brewed Tea
Boujee B's Blackberry Mule$11.50
Z Tea or Kava, blackberry, vanilla, lime juice, organic ginger kombucha
Margarita$10.00
Z Tea or Kava, mango, peach, pineapple, agave, lime juice, lemon juice
White Deja Vu$9.00
House Brewed Tea
Red Deja Vu$9.00
House Brewed Tea
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

163 East Morse Boulevard, Winter Park FL 32789

Directions

Pickup

Delivery

