Zenwich X Elitea

Zenwich
X
Elitea

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue

Popular Items

Truffle Fries$5.00
Korean Cheese Steak$11.50
Grilled soy and ginger marinated brisket, green onion, caramelized onion and mushroom with mozzarella cheese.
Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)$11.50
BBQ pork belly, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion, Jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.
Basil Crab Cake$10.50
Panko-crusted homemade basil crab cake and arugula topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
Seasoned Fries$3.00
Sea Salt Fries$3.00
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea$6.00
Spicy Garlic Shrimp$11.50
Lightly crispy shrimp, baby arugula, cilantro with homemade sweet & spicy aioli and topped with garlic crunch.
Location

1415 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
