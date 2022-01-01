Go
SEAFOOD

206 W Van Buren Street • $

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Satay$8.95
Curry marinated grilled chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion and jalapeno with homemade peanut sauce.
Premium Lunch Box$12.95
Your choice of sandwich, a pickle, your choice of sides and a granola cookie.
Crab Cake$9.45
Japanese panko crusted homemade crab cake and watercress topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
Mu Ping$8.95
Grilled caramelized pork cutlet, shredded carrot and daikon, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.
Spicy Garlic Shrimp$9.45
Crispy shrimp, baby arugula, cilantro with homemade sweet & spicy aioli and topped with garlic crunch.
Korean Cheese Steak$9.45
Grilled soy marinated steak, green onion, grilled onion and mushroom with smoked gouda cheese.
Zench Fries$4.50
Zesty fresh cut fries served with homemade dipping sauce.
Granola Bliss Cookies$1.95
Bottled Water$1.50
Chicken Katsu$8.95
Panko crusted chicken with wasabi coleslaw and watercress topped with tangy tonkatsu sauce.
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

206 W Van Buren Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
