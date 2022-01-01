Go
Zenwich Elmhurst

Creative Asian inspired sandwich.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

416 B N. York Street • $

Avg 4.5 (1330 reviews)

Popular Items

Sea Salt Fries$3.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Basil Crab Cake$10.50
Panko-crusted homemade basil crab cake and arugula topped with homemade garlic basil aioli.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast with coleslaw and lettuce topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Gyoza$5.00
Chicken and pork dumpling with slaw.
Truffle Fries$5.00
Seasoned Chips$2.00
House made potato chips, house seasoning.
Korean Cheese Steak$11.50
Grilled soy and ginger marinated brisket, green onion, caramelized onion and mushroom with mozzarella cheese.
Seasoned Fries$3.00
Skinny fries, house seasoning.
Spicy Garlic Shrimp$11.50
Lightly crispy shrimp, baby arugula, cilantro with homemade sweet & spicy aioli and topped with garlic crunch.
Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)$11.50
BBQ pork belly, shredded carrot, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno and cilantro with homemade tangy sweet aioli.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

416 B N. York Street

Elmhurst IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
