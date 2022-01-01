Go
Zenwich - St. Louis

Fast casual sandwiches with Asian inspired flavors. Now serving ramen for both dine in and takeout. Take the journey to the East and visit us!

8 South Euclid Ave

Popular Items

Thai BBQ Pork Belly (Mu Ping)$11.50
Sliced roasted BBQ pork belly, carrots, pickled cucumber, jalapeño, red onion and cilantro with sweet and tangy mayo.
Truffle Fries$5.00
Pulled straight from the fryer and coated in parmesan cheese, truffle oil & a sprinkle of sea salt.
Chicken Teriyaki Katsu$10.50
Panko-crusted chicken breast, coleslaw and romaine lettuce, topped with Teriyaki sauce.
Basil Crab Cake$10.50
Blue crab cake and baby arugula with garlic basil aioli and Sriracha sauce.
Korean Cheese Steak$11.50
Our signature St. Louis Zenwich!
Korean-style beef brisket prepared & slow cooked over two days in our secret house-made marinade. Topped with freshly cut, charred, & caramelized white onion and portobello mushroom, just the right amount of Mozzarella cheese, thin cut scallions, romaine lettuce and lightly drizzled with sesame oil.
Served with a side of made-from-scratch Korean Jus for dipping!!
Available on Ciabatta (locally made 6in bread), Rice Paper Wrap, or Quinoa Bowl.
Black Garlic Pork Bone$13.00
Slow roasted pork belly, rich pork bone broth, bamboo, fish cake, scallions and black garlic oil.
Spicy Garlic Shrimp$11.50
Lightly battered shrimp, baby arugula, cilantro with sweet & spicy aioli and topped with garlic crunch.
Seasoned Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, house seasoning.
Sea Salted Fries$4.00
Skinny fries, sea salt.
Mad Monk (Vegan Zenwich)$10.50
Fried tempura veggie patties, Arugula with spicy teriyaki sauce
Location

8 South Euclid Ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
