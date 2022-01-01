ZEPHYR PUB
The Zephyr Pub is located smack in the heart of downtown Kent. We attract students and locals with our three story patio, live music, awesome bar tenders, and our welcoming vibe. We have a full menu of draft beer, liquor, wine, and craft beers on draft and in cans and bottles. We have Karaoke every Monday, fundraisers for local charities, and live music.
106 W MAIN ST • $
Location
106 W MAIN ST
Kent OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
