Zephyrhills restaurants you'll love

Zephyrhills restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Zephyrhills restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7833 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

Avg 3.7 (755 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Commandough's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Commandough's Pizza

5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

Avg 4.5 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Freedom Fries
Deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in our signature 'Freedom' seasoning.
Cheese Pizza - Large$12.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
Cheese Pizza - Med$10.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
More about Commandough's Pizza
Mulligans Tavern image

 

Mulligans Tavern

5409 Gall Blvd, Pasco County

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$10.25
Mainland Dish$13.75
More about Mulligans Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills

7821 GALL BLVD, ZEPHYRHILLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills
