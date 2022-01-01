Zephyrhills restaurants you'll love
Zephyrhills's top cuisines
Must-try Zephyrhills restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
7833 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills
|Popular items
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Commandough's Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Commandough's Pizza
5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills
|Popular items
|Freedom Fries
Deep fried to a golden brown and tossed in our signature 'Freedom' seasoning.
|Cheese Pizza - Large
|$12.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
|Cheese Pizza - Med
|$10.99
Our homemade dough, hand stretched with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Cooked to perfection. Choose this pizza and add toppings!
More about Mulligans Tavern
Mulligans Tavern
5409 Gall Blvd, Pasco County
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$10.25
|Mainland Dish
|$13.75
More about The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills
The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills
7821 GALL BLVD, ZEPHYRHILLS