Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Zephyrhills

Go
Zephyrhills restaurants
Toast

Zephyrhills restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Mulligans Tavern

5409 Gall Blvd, Pasco County

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
More about Mulligans Tavern
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

7833 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

Avg 3.7 (755 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in Zephyrhills

Boneless Wings

Quesadillas

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Zephyrhills to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston