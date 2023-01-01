Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Zephyrhills

Go
Zephyrhills restaurants
Toast

Zephyrhills restaurants that serve fish and chips

Mulligans Tavern image

 

Mulligans Tavern - 5420 Gall Blvd

5420 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.75
More about Mulligans Tavern - 5420 Gall Blvd
Commandough's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Commandough's Pizza

5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills

Avg 4.5 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish n Chips$13.99
More about Commandough's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Zephyrhills

Caprese Salad

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chef Salad

Margherita Pizza

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Zephyrhills to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brooksville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Dade City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (298 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston