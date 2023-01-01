Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Zephyrhills
/
Zephyrhills
/
Pretzels
Zephyrhills restaurants that serve pretzels
Mulligans Tavern - 5420 Gall Blvd
5420 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills
No reviews yet
Pretzel Fries
$9.00
MINI SOFT PRETZEL STICKS FRIED & SERVED WITH PUB CHEESE
More about Mulligans Tavern - 5420 Gall Blvd
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Commandough's Pizza
5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills
Avg 4.5
(1265 reviews)
Pretzel Bites
$7.99
More about Commandough's Pizza
