Zeppe's Pizzeria - Bainbridge

Come in and enjoy!

8235 E. Washington St

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Calzone$7.99
Ricotta + provolone + mozzarella cheeses I add any pizza topping for $1.79.
Pepsi$2.29
1lb of Boneless Wings$11.99
We serve only the best wings available!
House Garden Salad$7.99
Lettuce, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, mozzarella + provolone cheeses, croutons.
Zepperoni Rolls$5.99
Mini dough rolls stuffed with provolone + mozzarella cheeses and your choice of either pepperoni or ricotta cheese. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Build-Your-Own Pizza
Starting at $9.99. Traditional Pizza's come with homemade red sauce or Aglio E Olio (white sauce) and are topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Garlic Twists$4.99
Twisted dough with Aglio E Olio garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce on the side.
Traditional Wings$15.99
8 Jumbo Wings with choice of Sauce.
French Fries$3.99
Available as regular or cajun.
Location

8235 E. Washington St

Bainbridge OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
